Duane A. Faulkner
Lucasville - Duane A. Faulkner, 42, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born January 9, 1977, in Dallas, TX to the late Jerry Lee Sr. and Emma K. Campbell Faulkner
Surviving are two children Christian Kole (Rose) Faulkner, and Luzella Ann Faulkner, both of Chillicothe; dad Nathan Hamlin, of Lucasville, OH with whom he lived; grandson, Lincoln Faulkner to arrive in September; brothers, Jerry Lee Faulkner, Jr., of Chillicothe, David (Lauren) Hamlin, of Baltimore, MD; sisters, Bobbie Jo (Joey) Moore, of Lucasville and Natalie Armstrong, of Lucasville; stepmother, Rhonda Hughes, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by father, Jerry Faulkner Sr., mother, Emma K. Hamlin and grandmother, Zella Campbell.
Duane was a member of the American Legion Post 757 and S.A.L.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Bud Faulkner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019