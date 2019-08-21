Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane A. Faulkner


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane A. Faulkner Obituary
Duane A. Faulkner

Lucasville - Duane A. Faulkner, 42, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born January 9, 1977, in Dallas, TX to the late Jerry Lee Sr. and Emma K. Campbell Faulkner

Surviving are two children Christian Kole (Rose) Faulkner, and Luzella Ann Faulkner, both of Chillicothe; dad Nathan Hamlin, of Lucasville, OH with whom he lived; grandson, Lincoln Faulkner to arrive in September; brothers, Jerry Lee Faulkner, Jr., of Chillicothe, David (Lauren) Hamlin, of Baltimore, MD; sisters, Bobbie Jo (Joey) Moore, of Lucasville and Natalie Armstrong, of Lucasville; stepmother, Rhonda Hughes, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by father, Jerry Faulkner Sr., mother, Emma K. Hamlin and grandmother, Zella Campbell.

Duane was a member of the American Legion Post 757 and S.A.L.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Bud Faulkner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now