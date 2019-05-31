|
Durado Dauntè Bayless, 43, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly at 3:32 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Chillicothe on February 28, 1976, the son of Julius and Deborah Tyler Bayless and they survive.
Also surviving are his son; Adorion Bayless, brothers; Roshawn and Jeremy Bayless, maternal grandmother; Joann Tyler, paternal grandfather; Sherman Johnson, uncles; Charles, Jerry, and Kelly Tyler, aunts; Kathy Russell and Sharon Bayless, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; Marvin Tyler, and one uncle; Marvin "Budge" Tyler, Jr..
Durado was a 1995 graduate of Adena High School, and a former member of The Roxabel Second Baptist Church. He was employed by Smith Concrete of Frankfort. Durado loved the outdoors, being around his family and friends, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and playing sports. He had been active in track and field, baseball, basketball, and football. Durado will be remembered as a fun loving, generous son with a wild spirit. He had a big, bright, and mischievous smile that could light up the darkest days.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Rob Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Bayless family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Those who wish may sign his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 31, 2019