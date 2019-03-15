|
|
Dwayne Smith
Chillicothe - Dwayne Smith, 55, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 24, 1963, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Edward Lloyd and Shirley Powell-Smith.
Surviving are his three daughters, Tiara (Tavion) White, of Rock Hill, SC, Mariah L. Smith, and Brittni N. Rodgers, both of Columbus; his grandchildren, Jayden White, Essence White, Jaleel White, Elliyah White, Sequoyia Rodgers, Cameron Rodgers, and Carlos McNair; his siblings, Carol A. Smith, Curtis (Sharon) Smith, Bryan (Susan) Smith, Tawana Smith, Tara Washington, and Billie Cunningham-Young; a special friend, Tina Mallory; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Like and Freda Smith.
Dwayne was a family oriented man, loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He had a kind, giving heart, and a gentle spirit to everyone who knew him. He will be fondly remembered, sadly missed, and forever loved.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home with Minister Jemar Harris officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019