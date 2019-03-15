Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Smith


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dwayne Smith Obituary
Dwayne Smith

Chillicothe - Dwayne Smith, 55, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 24, 1963, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Edward Lloyd and Shirley Powell-Smith.

Surviving are his three daughters, Tiara (Tavion) White, of Rock Hill, SC, Mariah L. Smith, and Brittni N. Rodgers, both of Columbus; his grandchildren, Jayden White, Essence White, Jaleel White, Elliyah White, Sequoyia Rodgers, Cameron Rodgers, and Carlos McNair; his siblings, Carol A. Smith, Curtis (Sharon) Smith, Bryan (Susan) Smith, Tawana Smith, Tara Washington, and Billie Cunningham-Young; a special friend, Tina Mallory; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Like and Freda Smith.

Dwayne was a family oriented man, loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He had a kind, giving heart, and a gentle spirit to everyone who knew him. He will be fondly remembered, sadly missed, and forever loved.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home with Minister Jemar Harris officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now