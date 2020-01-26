Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Dwight D. Royster Obituary
Dwight D. Royster

Chillicothe - Dwight D. Royster, 62, of Chillicothe, died 10:48 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly

He was born September 5, 1957, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Floyd and Emma Royster. On April 2, 1977, he married Ida R. Moss who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Faith Royster and fiance Jeremy Turnmire and Christina Royster, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jason F. Coonrod, David Lindsey and Abby Turnmire; brothers, Teddy Ray Royster, of Ohio, Melwood Royster, of Waverly and Bart Manuel, of Portsmouth; sisters, Janet Parsons, of South Shore Kentucky, Faye Marcum, of Portsmouth and Peggy Royster, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Henry Manuel.

Dwight retired from OSCO Industries where he had worked for 36 years.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dean Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where Military Graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
