Services
Powell United Methodist Church
825 E Olentangy St.
Powell, OH 43065
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Willow Brook at Delaware Run
Resources
Willow Brook - Dwight W. Welsh, 93, died February 24. He was a resident of Willow Brook at Delaware Run. He was a member of Powell United Methodist Church and a member of Chillicothe Masonic lodge #6. He was a veteran of WWII having served as quartermaster in the Navy in the Pacific theater aboard the aircraft carrier USS Belleau Wood. He retired from Nationwide Insurance. He and his family enjoyed travel. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Juanita Welsh, Brother Caryl Welsh, son Gregory Welsh, his beloved wife Virginia, and daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Welsh. He is survived by daughter in law Christina Jacoby Welsh, grandchildren Katherine Welsh Romolo (Paul) and Joshua Welsh (Lauren) and two great grandchildren, Max and Penny Romolo. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Friday March 1 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St. Powell, Oh. To leave online condolences please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
