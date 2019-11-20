Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Liberty Hill Church
Dynell G. Weiss


1960 - 2019
Dynell G. Weiss Obituary
Dynell G. Weiss

Piqua - Dynell G. "Momma Dy" Weiss, 59, of Piqua, passed away 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Piqua Manor unexpectedly.

She was born April 12, 1960, in Chillicothe to Mary E. Fultz. On December 18, 1982, she married Ronald Weiss who survives.

Also surviving are children, Kerry R. (Jesse) Sagers, of Troy, OH and Ronnie "Bub" (Nicole) Weiss, of Wilson, NC; grandchildren, Micah and Benjamin Sagers and Silas Weiss; father and stepmother, Jerry (Marsha) McCorkle, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Mischelle (Roger) Phillips, of Chillicothe and Twana McCorkle, of Pickerington, OH. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Ellen McCorkle.

Dynell was a member of Eagles Nest Church of God and a lifetime member of Liberty Hill Church.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Liberty Hill Church with Rev. Roger Phillips and Pastor Mark Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -