1/1
E. Imogene Keesee
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Imogene Keesee

Chillicothe - E. Imogene Keesee, 80, of Chillicothe, died 10:02 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born March 6 1940, in Ross County, to the late William and Hannah Barker Allen. On September 21, 1954, she married Don Keesee who died June 20, 2012.

Surviving are children, Vicki L. Keesee, Michael L. (Lisa) Keesee, both of Chillicothe, Marcia K. (Charles) Ault, of South Salem and Yvonne R. (Lawrence) Young, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Sonya, Stephanie, Chad, Joe, Kenny, Jill, Cassie, Terran, Courtney, Megan, Miranda and Brooke; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; a sister, Martha Bell; and a special cousin, Emma Fuller, both of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by grandchildren, Shawn Spencer and brothers, Raymond and Charlie Allen.

Imogene was a member of Three Locks Christian Church. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed working outdoors. Imogene especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor James King officiating. Everyone attending the graveside will be required to wear a mask and socially distance. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Dialysis Center c/o The Adena Health Foundation 9 South Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved