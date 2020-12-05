E. Imogene Keesee
Chillicothe - E. Imogene Keesee, 80, of Chillicothe, died 10:02 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born March 6 1940, in Ross County, to the late William and Hannah Barker Allen. On September 21, 1954, she married Don Keesee who died June 20, 2012.
Surviving are children, Vicki L. Keesee, Michael L. (Lisa) Keesee, both of Chillicothe, Marcia K. (Charles) Ault, of South Salem and Yvonne R. (Lawrence) Young, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Sonya, Stephanie, Chad, Joe, Kenny, Jill, Cassie, Terran, Courtney, Megan, Miranda and Brooke; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; a sister, Martha Bell; and a special cousin, Emma Fuller, both of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by grandchildren, Shawn Spencer and brothers, Raymond and Charlie Allen.
Imogene was a member of Three Locks Christian Church. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed working outdoors. Imogene especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor James King officiating. Everyone attending the graveside will be required to wear a mask and socially distance. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Dialysis Center c/o The Adena Health Foundation 9 South Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com