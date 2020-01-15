|
|
E. Jane Ragland
Chillicothe - Elsie Jane Ragland, also known as "Janie" or Jane age 85, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at 8:30, after a brief, unexpected illness, due to heart complications. She was being medically transported to her beloved Chillicothe from Milwaukee, WI. A medical emergency required a hospital stay in Munster, IN, where she transitioned to be with the Lord surrounded by family.
She was born in Ross County, Liberty Township on March 10, 1934, to the late Clarence M. Lee, Sr. and Elsie Jane Austin.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, LaVon F. "Bonnie" Menefee and Owen D. Ragland Jr.; one daughter, Julie Ann Menefee; three brothers: Clarence Lee, Jr., Charles Lee, Elding Lee; and four sisters: Eliza Lee Penny, Lucille Lee Netter, Lucy Lee, and Mary Lee Ragland; plus a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was widely known and respected for her duties at Southern Schoolyard where she served as playground director for several years. She was a retired employee from Mead Corporation and Ross County Clerk of Courts.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She also served on various boards where she held positions as President, Vice President and Secretary. The boards are: Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing; Adena Hospital Volunteer Board, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center and Church Women United. She volunteered for Chillicothe Correctional Prison Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Ohio Reads Program, Adena Hospital and Hospice Care, among others.
In 2008, she was a national delegate in Denver for Barack Obama. In 2009, Janie earned the Kiwanis Club's Ohio Statehood Day Achievement Award.
Janie is survived by two sons: Frederic Lee Menefee (Lynn) of Menomonee Falls, WI; Daniel A. Menefee, of Columbus, GA; grandchildren: MacKenzie Menefee, Alexandra (Evan) Reed, Camille (Jeremy) Taylor, all in Milwaukee, WI; Taylor (Anthony) Young of El Paso, TX; Quay Menefee, Jay Menefee and Shannon Menefee of Columbus, GA; three great-grandsons: Kalif Hamlin, Nazir Hamlin and Sebastian Taylor; and two great-granddaughters: Cooper Young and McKinlee Young. She enjoyed art and making mosaics. The highlight of her life was spending time with her friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other beloved family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm Monday, January 20, at St. Mary Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-5pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a wake service will be held at 5pm.
Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020