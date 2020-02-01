|
E. Lee Kindred
Chillicothe - Ernest Lee Kindred, 71, of Chillicothe, died January 30, 2020 at the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
He was born May 22, 1948 in Newark, OH to the late Ernest and Frances Shuman Kindred. On September 14, 1996 he married Janet E. Angus Kindred, who survives. Also surviving are his three children, Charles (Denise) Kindred and Jason (Bobbi) Kindred, of Newark, Brandy (Jeremy) Brehm, of Coshocton; four step-children, Garry (Janet) Young Jr., Chillicothe, Darla (James) Dennis, Delaware, Susan (Dave) Sprouse, Channahon, IL, and Leanne (Matthew) White, Fruitland Park, FL; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathy Kindred, of Newark. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles, Larry and Fay.
Mr. Kindred was a member of Huntington Chapel and a highly decorated US Army Vietnam War veteran. He received several commendations for his service including the Purple Heart. Lee had worked in several factories and on oil rigs. He enjoyed auto repair and auto body work as well as ATV riding.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Revs. Rich Cottrill and Ron Hock officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Huntington Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 pm Monday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7720 Rivers Edge Dr., Suite 126, Columbus, OH 43235. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette & Advocate from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020