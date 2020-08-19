E. Libby Miller
Chillicothe - Elizabeth J. "Libby" Miller (nee Kingery), beloved wife of Robert A. "Mike" Miller, loving mother to Ashley (John) Scott and Mike Miller. Even more loving grandmother to Jay, Carly, Andy, Annie and Cole. Provider of love and care to many children over the years as a daycare provider, Sunday school teacher, camp counselor and aunt.
Libby passed away peacefully August 17 surrounded by loving family after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years.
Born June 17, 1941, in Milledgeville, OH, Libby grew up with 10 brothers and 3 sisters on the Kingery family farm in Knockemstiff, OH, and was a member of the first graduating class of Paint Valley High School. Libby worked at First Federal Savings and Loan, and met Mike. They were married in 1968. Their son, Michael was born in 1969, followed by the favored child, Ashley, in 1972.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by siblings: Alice (LeRoy) Chaney, Paul Kingery, Karen (Steve) Tatman, Bonnie (Dave) Maughmer, Darrell Ray (Coleen) Kingery, Ronald Kingery, Larry Kingery, Kevin Kingery, Keith (Susie) Kingery and Mark Kingery; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Christine Miller; brothers: Kenneth, Jr., Neil, Karl Wayne Kingery; and sisters-in-law Ruth Kingery, Carolyn Kingery and Penny Kingery.
Libby was a member of Bethel Chapel Church. She loved lighthouses, hummingbirds and Noah's Ark art and collectibles. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Valley View Care Center and especially our cousin Sara, for take such good care of Libby over the years.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm Saturday, August 22, in Twin Twp. Cemetery with Pastor Roger Phillips officiating. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org
Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com