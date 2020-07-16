1/
Earl Baylous
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Baylous

Kingston - Earl T. Baylous, 91, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, at the Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

He was born March 30, 1929, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Syll and Bessie (Schlemmer) Baylous. When Earl was just 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served for a year in Korea. At the young age of 19, he met the love of his life, Carol Comer, and together they shared 69 wonderful years together.

In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by three sons, Tom (Brandy) Baylous, of Ashley, OH, Bruce (Kathy) Baylous, and Troy (Kim) Baylous, both of Chillicothe; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, Earl began working as an Air Craft Mechanic at North American Aviation for the next 18 years. He was known for his incredible ability to fix anything he got his hands on, and could often be found out in the garage tinkering on projects.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A military graveside service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston will be held at a future date.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved