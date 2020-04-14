|
Earl Butcher, Jr., 66 of Londonderry passed from this life on Friday, April 3, 202 at his residence. He was born June 4, 1953 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of Earl Butcher, Sr. and Freda Mae (Johnson) Butcher. On May 2, 1973 he married Lucy Lawson.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Lucy Butcher; daughters, Sherrie (Michael) Lowry, Londonderry, Cleo Butcher and Bridgette Butcher, both of Chillicothe; a son, Earl James (Bobbie) Butcher, Leesburg; 5 grandchildren; 5 sisters and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter.
Mr. Butcher had been a farmer and logger.
Due to the current pandemic, a private Memorial Service will be held in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. John Evans officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. The Memorial Service will be webcast at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 18, 2020 on the funeral home website, www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020