Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Earl Butcher Jr.


1953 - 2020
Earl Butcher Jr. Obituary
Earl Butcher, Jr., 66 of Londonderry passed from this life on Friday, April 3, 202 at his residence. He was born June 4, 1953 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of Earl Butcher, Sr. and Freda Mae (Johnson) Butcher. On May 2, 1973 he married Lucy Lawson.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Lucy Butcher; daughters, Sherrie (Michael) Lowry, Londonderry, Cleo Butcher and Bridgette Butcher, both of Chillicothe; a son, Earl James (Bobbie) Butcher, Leesburg; 5 grandchildren; 5 sisters and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter.

Mr. Butcher had been a farmer and logger.

Due to the current pandemic, a private Memorial Service will be held in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. John Evans officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. The Memorial Service will be webcast at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 18, 2020 on the funeral home website, www.fawcett-palmer.com.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
