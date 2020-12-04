Earl Leroy Truman, Sr.
Chillicothe - Earl Leroy Truman, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1940, in Duck Run, Ohio, the son of the late Turley L. and Clara A. (Roberts) Truman. On July 17, 1959, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Nancy E. (Carpenter) Truman, who survives.
Earl is also survived by his sons, Earl (Cindy) Truman, of Kentucky, and Mark (Jessica) Truman, of Logan; daughters, Cathy (Randy) Briggs, of South Carolina, Ruth (Jonathan) Miller, of Columbus, and Clara (Michael) Brown, of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Earl was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory A. Truman; granddaughter, Amanda E. Briggs; great-grandson, David Holzer; Son in law, Christopher (Clara) Bare and brother, Eugene Truman.
Earl was baptized on February 7, 1981 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Chillicothe, Ohio congregation.
Over the years, Earl was self employed and enjoyed working as a carpenter, owned and operated a dry cleaners, and a shoe repair shop. Earl also enjoyed doing small engine repair. On most days you would find him in his garage working and spending time with his friends.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Traditions of Chillicothe for their wonderful care of Earl, especially during the last few days of his life.
A private memorial service is being planned for December 19th at 2:00 pm via zoom and the burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Earl's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
