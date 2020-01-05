|
|
Earl N. Arganbright
Chillicothe - Earl N. Arganbright, 89, of Chillicothe, died 7:00 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
He was born September 16, 1930, in Vinton County, Ohio, to the late Orvan Mahlon and Emma Fout Arganbright. He was married to the former Linda Parker who died September 4, 2000.
Surviving are a son, Scott (Tracy) Arganbright, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Lisa (Timothy) Monroe; grandchildren, Matthew (Gina) Monroe, Kristen (Jonathan) Camp, Joshua Monroe, Ryan (Jillian) Arganbright and Jacob Arganbright; great grandchildren, Hudson and Grayson Arganbright; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Karen Carpenter and Vicki (Dennis) Mitchell and a nephew, Ron (Roni) Atwood. He was predeceased by a sister, Viola Maxine Atwood; an infant sister; and a brother-in-law and best friend, Raymond Earl Atwood.
Earl served in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Pleasant Valley Trinity Church. Earl retired from Mead Paper as a Deep Well Crane Operator. He was a founding member and longtime Chief of Harrison Township Fire Department in Vinton County. He served with the department from 1978 to 2008. Earl was also co owner of the former A & A Texaco Service Station with his brother-in-law, Raymond Atwood.
The family wants to extend a special "Thank You" to the staffs of Traditions and Home Helpers for the wonderful care given to Earl and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Boblett Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020