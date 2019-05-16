|
|
Ed Dean Wright
Roxabel - Ed Dean Wright, 87, of Roxabel, died at 3:01 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Vineyards at Concord, Frankfort. He was born on January 30, 1932 in Ross County, the son of the late Edward and Velma Locklear Wright. On January 23, 1955 he married the former Joanne Thomas, and she survives.
In addition to his wife, Ed Dean is survived by his two daughters, Carol (Terry) Logan of Frankfort, Robyn Wright of Columbus, two grandsons, Justin and Nathan Logan, five great-grandchildren, Felicity, Mason, Sophia, Olivia, John, one sister, Esther (Ralph) Warfield of Columbus, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by one son, Michael D. Wright, three sisters, Sarah Miller, Beulah Conley, Faye Ragland, and four brothers, Lloyd, Donald "Pap", Carl, and Raymond Wright.
He was an independent cement contractor and retired in 2002. Through his career, Ed Dean and the Wright Brothers Concrete Company, with his brother, Lloyd, constructed many projects including the Polar Bear exhibit at the Columbus Zoo and several buildings on the Ohio State University campus. When his work day ended, he looked forward to coming home to his farm at Roxabel where he loved to work with his cattle and spend time with his family. Ed Dean was a member of the Second Baptist Church of Roxabel, where he was also a member of the choir and served as a deacon.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Roxabel Second Baptist Church with Elder Melvin Maughmer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Wright family on Sunday at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort from 5 to 8 p.m.. Those who wish may sign his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019