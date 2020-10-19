Ed Flugge
Chillicothe - Ed Flugge, age 83, of Chillicothe, passed away following a brief battle with lung cancer on September 26, 2020, with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday, October 24, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastors Kurt King, Jim Wade and Ann Marie Carley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 3pm Saturday at the funeral home. The ceremony will be livestreamed by clicking the link on his obituary on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Knowing an offering was made in his name to his favorite animal organization will give his family a special blessing. www.HallerFuneralHome.com