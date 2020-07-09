1/1
Edith Burdett
Edith Burdett

Chillicothe - Edith K. Burdett, 93, of Cherry Street, Chillicothe, Ohio, formerly of Alma Community, passed 3:58 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Edith was born April 9, 1927 in Fullerton, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert Glover and Marie Electa (Bradbury) Glover. On June 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Richard Eugene Burdett, who preceded her in death on February 22, 2011.

Surviving are three sons, Nicholas Eugene (Denise) Burdett of Chillicothe, Ohio, John Charles (Cindy) Burdett of Waverly, Ohio, Christopher Alan (Deborah) Burdett of Chillicothe, Ohio, a daughter, Stephanie Kay Boehle of Cincinnati, Ohio, seven grandchildren, Anastasia (Brandon) Renfro, Leslie (Zach) Yoder, Lindsay Poucket, Richard (Felicia) Burdett, Kyle Burdett, Cody Burdett and Meredith (Chris) Ramey, eight great-grandchildren and special family friend, Dennis Dement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Robert J. Glover and Claude K. Glover, six sisters, Jean Holton, Louise Ackley, Isabel Nelson, Eleanor Lamblin, Gale Godfrey, Thelma Brown and great-granddaughter, Abigail Mae Yoder.

Edith was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1945. She was a homemaker and a member of Alma United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jeremy Schinkler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alma United Methodist Church in care of Jeff See, 1321 Keiser Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690 or Heartland Hospice, 205 North Street, Lucasville, Ohio 45648.

www.boyerfuneral.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
