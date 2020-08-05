Edith L. Fisher
Chillicothe - Edith L. Fisher, 91, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly August 3, 2020, in the ER at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 4, 1929, in Chillicothe to the late Charles H. and Edith M. (Oldaker) Meeker. On June 24, 1949, she married Russell K. Fisher, who preceded her in death June 8, 1991.
Surviving are her children: Kenneth E. Fisher; daughters and son-in-law Enna Jean Barnhart, and Amy Marie (William) Lewis, all of Chillicothe; son and daughter-in-law Custer Alan (Sharon) Fisher, West Haven, UT; daughter-in-law Brenda Fisher, Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Marjorie (Charles) McCormick, of Indiana; Carol Jane Kohlhofer, of Oklahoma; a brother Michael (Jane) Meeker, Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son James Ronald Fisher, sons John Robert Fisher, Daniel Merle Fisher, Charles A. Fisher; a great-grandson Thomas D. Merriman; 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Mrs. Fisher was a graduate of Southeastern High School, Class of 1947, where she was active with her classmates and assisted organizing the "Early Years Class Reunions." She worked for both JCPenney and Sears department stores as well as a bookkeeper for the family Fisher Lumber Co. She remained close with her co-workers and retirees from Sears.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday, August 7, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm Friday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com