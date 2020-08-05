1/1
Edith L. Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith L. Fisher

Chillicothe - Edith L. Fisher, 91, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly August 3, 2020, in the ER at Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 4, 1929, in Chillicothe to the late Charles H. and Edith M. (Oldaker) Meeker. On June 24, 1949, she married Russell K. Fisher, who preceded her in death June 8, 1991.

Surviving are her children: Kenneth E. Fisher; daughters and son-in-law Enna Jean Barnhart, and Amy Marie (William) Lewis, all of Chillicothe; son and daughter-in-law Custer Alan (Sharon) Fisher, West Haven, UT; daughter-in-law Brenda Fisher, Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Marjorie (Charles) McCormick, of Indiana; Carol Jane Kohlhofer, of Oklahoma; a brother Michael (Jane) Meeker, Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son James Ronald Fisher, sons John Robert Fisher, Daniel Merle Fisher, Charles A. Fisher; a great-grandson Thomas D. Merriman; 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Mrs. Fisher was a graduate of Southeastern High School, Class of 1947, where she was active with her classmates and assisted organizing the "Early Years Class Reunions." She worked for both JCPenney and Sears department stores as well as a bookkeeper for the family Fisher Lumber Co. She remained close with her co-workers and retirees from Sears.

Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday, August 7, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm Friday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved