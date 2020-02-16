|
Edith M. Hoy
Chillicothe - Edith M. Hoy, 94, of Chillicothe, died at 6:36pm February 14, 2020, at Heartland of Chillicothe.
She was born August 3, 1925, in Lancaster, OH to the late Albert W. and Fleeta M. (Hedges) Alten. On September 22, 1946, she married Carl D. Hoy, who preceded her in death January 17, 1991.
Surviving are her son Carl D. Hoy, Dayton, OH; daughter and son-in-law Sandra (Doyle) Rann, Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sisters Ruth Hall, Dorothy Shoop and Esther Sunday.
Mrs. Hoy retired from ODOT and was a member of the First Wesleyan Church.
Private graveside services will be held in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Lithopolis, under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
