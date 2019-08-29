Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:45 PM
First Wesleyan Church
Chillicothe, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church
Chillicothe, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church
Chillicothe, OH
Edna B. Carter


1923 - 2019
Edna B. Carter Obituary
Edna B. Carter

Frankfort - Edna B. Carter, 95, of Frankfort passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in a car accident, on August 26, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1923 in Pike County, the daughter of the late David S. and Maggie Spurrier Oyer. On December 18, 1994 she married M. Deane Carter, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2014.

Edna is survived by one daughter, Marilee White of Lebanon, one son, Dennis D. Carter of Cincinnati, seven grandchildren, Martha Rodger, Hanna, and Emrey Carter, Benjamin, Joshua, Andrew, and Rebecca White, four great-grandchildren, Leona, Hansen, Gideon, Jane, three sisters-in-law, Ruth Glandon of Frankfort, Ethel Carter of Washington Court House, Linda Carter, of Circleville, one brother-in-law, Norman "Doc" (Barb) Carter of Frankfort, several nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles D. Richter, four sisters, and one brother.

Edna was a 1941 graduate of Huntington High School. She retired in 1989 as a legal secretary in the law office of John S. Phillips. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Chillicothe, the Chillicothe Evening Lioness where she served as president and secretary, the Gideon's International Auxiliary.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in the First Wesleyan Church, Chillicothe with Pastors John Welch and Andrew Day officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the Carter family at the church on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. where a Lioness memorial service will be held at 12:45 p.m.. Edna will be laid to rest beside her first husband in Omega Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gideon's International. Those wishing to sign Edna's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
