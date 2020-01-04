|
|
Edsel Lee Scott
Richmond Dale - Edsel Lee Scott, 76, of Richmond Dale, died 8:20 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 26, 1943, in Vinton County, Ohio to the late Chancey and Melba Glandon Scott. On April 12, 1984, he married the former Patty Trainer who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Darius (Gina) Scott, of Circleville, Brad Stulley, of Waverly and Josh (Natalie) Stulley, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Amy (Buck) Peters, of Richmond Dale; former daughter-in-law, Ashlee Stulley, of Waverly; grandchildren, Cree, Kyra, Jibsen, Kate and Mark Stulley, Lynsey and Mish Peters, Drew Scott and Stephanie and Michaela Weaver; a sister, Ann (Don) Barrows, of Chillicothe; a brother, Don (Susan) Scott, of Richmond Dale; mother-in-law, June Trainer, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, James and Lenora Scott and father-in-law, David Trainer.
Edsel retired from Mead Research where he had worked for 42 years. He enjoyed Hunting and Motorcycle Riding. His favorite recent memories were enjoying the beach at Cape San Blas, Florida with his family. Above all, Ed enjoyed supporting his grandchildren by attending all the various events they participated in.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his recent caregivers from Adena Hospice, including Kara and Ashley and also a family friend Meagen for the loving care given to Ed and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rodney Dilley officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Central Ohio Chapter 575 Copeland Mill Road Suite 1A Westerville, Ohio 43081 or to Adena Hospice c/o the Adena Health Foundation 272 Hospital Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020