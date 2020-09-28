Edward L. Flugge, Jr.
Chillicothe - Ed Flugge, age 83, of Chillicothe, passed away following a brief battle with lung cancer on September 26, 2020, with his family by his side.
Ed was born November 13, 1936, to the late Edward and Hazel (Rawlins) Flugge, West Jefferson, OH. On December 18, 1955, he married his high-school sweetheart, Ethel Anne (Noe), who survives. Also surviving are children Robin (Marion) Hurtt, Sharon (Jim) Parsons, Ellen (Steve) Fogle, and David (Buffie) Flugge; grandchildren Jill Allen, Allan (Millie) Hurtt, Hayley Hurtt, Brittany Parsons, Elise (Brad) King, John Fogle, Eric Fogle, Lillian Flugge, and Calvin Flugge; great-grandchildren Quinton Allen and Gwendolyn Hurtt; brother Tad (Nadine) Flugge; sisters-in-law Linda Hottle and Phyllis Perdue; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; devoted friend Diana Spetnagel; and beloved, loyal canine friend, Greta, who was rescued 11 years ago. He was preceded in death by brother Elden, sisters Marjorie Flugge, Eleanor Timmons, and Kathleen Smith, and granddaughter Angel Kelley.
Ed was a 1954 graduate of Summit Station High School and attended OSU. He was a former Ohio State Highway Patrolman. Ed then worked for 35 years as a claims adjuster and retired from the Cincinnati Insurance Company.
Ed will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a great love for his family, all animals, and the environment. He could frequently be found listening to music, working crossword puzzles, and reading one of the many books he was enjoying simultaneously. Ed's favorite hobbies were gardening and caring for birds; especially important to him was making his backyard a peaceful retreat. For many years he enjoyed taking his boat on fishing trips to Dale Hollow with his buddies.
Edward believed in the importance of science and education, which led to his decision to be a body donor through Ohio University. He made a commitment to the Lord in April 1972 and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Knowing an offering was made in his name to his favorite animal organization will give his family a special blessing. www.HallerFuneralHome.com