Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Omega Cemetery
Waverly, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Omega Cemetery
Waverly, OH
Edward Violette Obituary
Edward Violette

Chillicothe - Edward Wilson Violette, 51, of Wilson Run Road, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 6:40 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Edward was born September 13, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Harold Violette and Dorothy Henson.

Surviving are significant other, Teresa Boggs, two daughters, Sierra Violette and Alyssa Violette, three brothers, Jimmy Violette, Tommy Violette, and Robert (Melanie) Violette, two brothers-in-law, Rod (Kim) Howard, and Bryan Howard, sister-in-law, Tina (Chris) Tomlison, mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Romalue Howard, and several nieces and nephews.

Edward was a carpenter for AKM Building Systems. He loved being outdoors and riding his side by side.

His parents preceded Edward in death.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Omega Cemetery, Waverly, with Reverend Donnie Hamilton officiating.

Friends may call at Omega Cemetery 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
