Edward W. Chaffin
Chillicothe - Edward W. Chaffin, 64, of Chillicothe, died 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born February 12, 1956, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Luther and Emma Jean Lowry Chaffin. On January 4, 1976, he married the former Sherry Rucker who survives.
Also surviving are children, Elizabeth (Randy) Burton, of Jackson, Edward E. Chaffin, of Chillicothe, Mary (Jeff) Fitzpatrick, of Chillicothe and Hannah (Steve) Clark, of West Jefferson; grandchildren, William Conley, Elijah (fiancée, Hailey Ross) Conley, Victoria Conley, Kiana Fitzpatrick, Kayla Fitzpatrick, Kacey Clark, Richard Clark and Jayden Clark; a great granddaughter, Primrose O'hana; a brother, Luther (Sue) Chaffin; twin sisters, Sharon (Willis) Rucker and Karen (Clyde) Hammond, all of Chillicothe; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He retired from CCI where he had worked as a Corrections Officer and later went on to work as a Security Guard at YSK. Ed was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and the NRA.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Private viewing will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020