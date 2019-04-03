Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
CHILLICOTHE - Edwin Darrell Hammond, 79, of Chillicothe, died 9:04 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born November 24, 1939 in Jackson Co. to the late Rev. Henry and Roxie V. Massie Hammond. Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Dale) Weller, Chillicothe and Brenda (Tracy Harms) Hammond, Avon, IN; three adopted children, Dominick, Mariah and Levi Hammond; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Heather, Jacob, Wendy, Daisha, Evan, Derek, Caleb, and Jeremiah; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mykah, Joshua, Noah and Oliver; and a brother, David (Marsha) Hammond, Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Jerry, Roger, Peggy and Billy Hammond and Janice Smith.

Mr. Hammond retired from Mead Paper. He loved to fish, hunt, farm, and garden and was an avid Buckeye fan. He was a member of the Rocky Fork Muskie Hunters and the Ohio Huskie Muskie Hunters clubs. He also touched countless lives through over 20 years of foster care.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Thursday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
