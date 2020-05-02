|
Edwin L. Hupp
Chillicothe - Edwin Lee Hupp died of natural causes on 30 April 2020. Son of Roland and Garnett Maxson Hupp, he was born on a Pickaway County, Ohio, farm on 19 September 1932. Mr. Hupp grew up on a Ross County, Ohio, farm with two sisters, Marilyn June Swackhammer and Ruthann Swackhammer, and two brothers, Max and Lester Hupp.
Following graduation from Centralia High School in 1950, he served in the US Army in Europe from 1953 to 1955. Following discharge, Mr. Hupp joined the Mead Corporation as a machine operator, and married Shirley Irene Peters on 9 September 1956.
He raised three children, Anna Thornton, Stephen L. Hupp, and Robert E. Hupp, and are the proud grandparents of John Thornton III, Mary Thornton, and Mark Thornton. Retirement following 42 years of service at Mead was spent among, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dream Factor of Southeast Ohio, [email protected]/inc.org.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020