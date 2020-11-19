Eileen E. Simmons Peck Boyles
Chillicothe - Eileen E. Simmons Peck Boyles passed from this life at 3:15 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness. She was 94 years and 20 days old.
She was born October 30, 1926, in Black Betsy, WV, to Goldie Marie Hill and coalminer Fredrick Arnold Simmons. Eileen was the oldest of eight children. Surviving is the youngest sister Maxine (Bob) Kempton. Those predeceased are the father of her children, Raymond K. Peck who she married August 22, 1945 and second husband Ralph Boyles who she married July 29, 1991; brothers, Earl, Shelby "John", and Benjamin Simmons; sisters, Wanda Martin, Veloris (Dot) Wise and Eva Fay Irvin; and a step-daughter, Shelva Peck Russell.
Eileen and Raymond have 4 surviving children, Donna Rae Peck, Cathy (James) Walker and Karen Sue Gray, all of Chillicothe and Carl Joseph "Joe" (Patricia) Peck, of North Carolina; a step daughter, Sonja Peck Drysdale, of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren, Lindsey Catherine (D.C.) Palmer, Ryan James Walker, Lauren Eileen Gray, Kenneth Joseph "Ken" Peck, Christopher Jason Peck and William Michael Peck; great grandchildren, Ava Elizabeth and Oliver Emerson Palmer.
Eileen was always a strong and fiercely independent woman. She was one of the Rosey the Riveters during WWII when she worked at Naval Ordnance in South Charleston, WV. During WWII thousands of women took over as welders, lathe operators, machinists and riveters to help allies win the war. There she took welding classes and learned how to weld and work on guns, rockets and other weapons.
Eileen worked at Sears for 25 years and then became a snowbird spending 30 years traveling to her winter home to spend time with her many friends in St. Petersburg, FL. She enjoyed playing Euchre, Shangai and other card games with her friends.
Eileen developed dementia later in life that progressed to the point she needed skilled nursing care and could not live at home. She resided last at National Church Residences, Chillicothe.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family. Chaplain David Cox will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
The family would like to thank the staff at Honey Creek Unit, especially Penny, Haley and her guardian angel Brenda. Your kindness to our mother will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Good Sam Food Pantry 255 N. Woodbridge Avenue Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or to Alzheimer's Association
of Central Ohio 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215.
