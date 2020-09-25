1/1
Eileen Elizabeth (Bias) Hare
Eileen Elizabeth (Bias) Hare

Logan - Eileen Elizabeth (Bias) Hare, 72, of Logan, entered into Heaven on September 21, 2020 at Logan Healthcare and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. She was born on May 16, 1948, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Bernie Stewart and Siminia Mae (Dingess) Bias.

Eileen is survived by her loving sons, Christopher McGiffin, of Logan, and Shain Araba, of Arizona; eight grandchildren; special great-grandchildren; siblings, Dewey Bias, of Laurelville, Ruth Blake, of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Rhoda Floyd, of Logan; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Community Church (15290 OH-327, Laurelville, OH 43135). Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Laurelville. The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at the church with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Eileen's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
