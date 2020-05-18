|
|
Eileen Henry
CHILLICOTHE - Eileen Faye Fain Barber Henry, 91, of Chillicothe, died 1:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at National Church Residences-Chillicothe.
She was born April 12, 1929 in Vinton Co. to the late Hoy L. and Elsie J. Kirkendall Phillips. Survivors include four children, Pamela (William) Derringer, Chillicothe, Michael Fain, Chillicothe, Jerry (Linda) Fain, Clearwater, FL, and Nancy (David) Brock, Chillicothe; five step-children, Michael Henry, Patricia Casteel, Vancil (Linda) Henry, Brenda (Shawn) Smith, and Peggy (Daniel) Riggin; eight grandchildren, Theresa (Wayne) Newell, Eric (Amy) Derringer, Christopher (Hilary) Brock, Nicholas (Jessica) Brock, Kent Bartholemus, Kyle Bartholemus, Tonya (David) Campberll, and Michael Jason Fain; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Joe Fain, Raymond Barber, and James Henry; and three siblings, Robert and Carl Phillips, and Bernadine Frazee.
Mrs. Henry was a member of Chillicothe Baptist Church and loved to travel. She also enjoyed eating out and was an avid reader.
The family would like to thank National Church Residences-Chillicothe staff, and hospice team for the excellent care given their mother.
Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Dr. Tim Cline officiating. As there is no calling hours, the family requests that friends and family share stories and memories on her memorial register page at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. A family remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Chillicothe Baptist Church, 14000 SR 104, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or National Church Residences-Chillicothe, Memory Care Program, 143 University Drive, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020