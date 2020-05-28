Elaine Alice Brown
Chillicothe - Elaine Alice Brown, 72, of Chillicothe passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning.
She was born Dec. 14, 1947, in Knockemstiff, Ohio to the late Dale and Alice Johnson Woods. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Brown Sr. Surviving are her son, Jim (Heather) Brown, Jr.; her granddaughter, Ashley (Jake) Aker; her great-granddaughter, Alecia Alice-Ann Aker, whom she cherished, enjoyed spending time with and kept her young, all of Chillicothe; a brother Frank (Dawn) Woods, of Chillicothe and a sister, Sandy (Cliff) Kinnison, of Nipgen, both of whom she loved to aggravate; an aunt, Ruth "Ginny" Horner, of Chillicothe who held an incredibly special place in her heart, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; a devoted friend, Caroline Merrow, with whom she shared many special memories. She was predeceased by brothers, Bob (Mickie) Woods and Gene (Nancy) Woods and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Elaine retired from Home Health Care then, never a person to sit still for long, she went to work at First Capital Enterprises where she worked with amazing individuals. Elaine was a Golden Eagle at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 600 and a member at VFW Post 108, Chillicothe Women of the Moose Chapter 2044. She was a member of Chillicothe Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School.
If you knew Elaine, you knew how orny she was and you knew her dogs, all of whom she adored and spoiled. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Per Elaine's request there will be no services; she wished to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - Elaine Alice Brown, 72, of Chillicothe passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning.
She was born Dec. 14, 1947, in Knockemstiff, Ohio to the late Dale and Alice Johnson Woods. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Brown Sr. Surviving are her son, Jim (Heather) Brown, Jr.; her granddaughter, Ashley (Jake) Aker; her great-granddaughter, Alecia Alice-Ann Aker, whom she cherished, enjoyed spending time with and kept her young, all of Chillicothe; a brother Frank (Dawn) Woods, of Chillicothe and a sister, Sandy (Cliff) Kinnison, of Nipgen, both of whom she loved to aggravate; an aunt, Ruth "Ginny" Horner, of Chillicothe who held an incredibly special place in her heart, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; a devoted friend, Caroline Merrow, with whom she shared many special memories. She was predeceased by brothers, Bob (Mickie) Woods and Gene (Nancy) Woods and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Elaine retired from Home Health Care then, never a person to sit still for long, she went to work at First Capital Enterprises where she worked with amazing individuals. Elaine was a Golden Eagle at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 600 and a member at VFW Post 108, Chillicothe Women of the Moose Chapter 2044. She was a member of Chillicothe Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School.
If you knew Elaine, you knew how orny she was and you knew her dogs, all of whom she adored and spoiled. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Per Elaine's request there will be no services; she wished to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.