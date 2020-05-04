|
|
Elaine C. Oyer
Chillicothe - Elaine C. Oyer, 75, of Chillicothe, died 6:39 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born April 17, 1945, in North Olmstead, OH to the late Gerard and Evelyn Hancy Erlings. On July 7, 1996, she married Harold "Joe" Oyer who survives.
Also surviving are children, Christian Smith, of Springfield, OH, Kimberly (Chad) Woltmann, of Cincinnati, OH and Scott (Diane) Smith, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Hunter, Autumn, Landen, Ember, Briana and Parker; a sister, Karen (Kenneth) Vassily, of North Ridgeville, OH; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by her former husband, Donald "Bruce" Smith and a brother, Jerry Erlings.
Elaine was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Chillicothe. She retired from AAA Travel Agency, was a Past President of First Capital Rotary of Chillicothe and was a Volunteer for the American Red Cross and at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation thru their website at www.parkison.org or to the American Red Cross thru their website at www.redcross.org
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020