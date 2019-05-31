|
Elaine Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Elaine has entered her eternal life on May 29, 2019. She was born November 28, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to Floyd and Doris (Haney) Tripp who preceded her in death.
On June 30, 1957 she married the love of her life, the late Donald G. Smith. Donald managed the former Woolworth store in Central Center, and then Don and Elaine owned and managed a Ben Franklin store in Minister, Ohio for 20 years.
Elaine attended Huntington College of Huntington, Indiana. She was on the board for Youth Outreach. She had been active as a children's Sunday School teacher, she was in the Business and Professional Women's club, Ross County Women's Connection, Red Hats' Society, Widows' group at First Wesleyan, as well as treasurer for Rosewood Villas for several years. She was always a strong supporter of the Pioneer School. At times, each with a story included, she was a.k.a. to friends and family as "Wainy", "Mrs. Woodsy", "Mrs. Magilicuty", "Mrs. Foofenhimer", "Cruella de Vil (DeVilla)", as well as the "Twinkie Lady".
She leaves behind her son, Jeff Smith (Kandi) of Florence, SC, and daughters, Shelley Smith, and Conchitia Lewis, both of Chillicothe. Granddaughter, Karri Smith, Grandsons, Jared Smith, and, Kameron Smith (Katie), and a beautiful great-granddaughter, Peyton. Two brothers: Herb Tripp (Dorothy), Ron Tripp (Kate), brother-in-law, Bill Smith (Shirley), several nieces & nephews, special friend and caregiver Ellen Posey as well as the precious members of the Lewis family.
And a special thanks to Kathy Chesbro and the loving staff at Signature Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Saturday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 10:00-12:00 Saturday at Haller's. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gideons or Heartland Hospice. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 31, 2019