Eleanor June Montgomery
Chillicothe - Eleanor June Montgomery, 75, of Chillicothe, died 7:09 a.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.
She was born June 6, 1944, in Ross County, to the late Melvin E. and Mary Alice Kerr Bethel. On September 6, 1964, she married Larry Jay Montgomery who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Kevin (Christa) Montgomery, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Michele (Jerry) Goshorn, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Zachariah Montgomery, Venessa (Tyler) Atwood, Gabrielle Goshorn and Savana Goshorn; great grandchildren, Avynn Montgomery and Flynn, Ben and Brody Atwood; a brother, Edgar (Linda) Bethel, of Punta Gorda, FL; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Esta Angus, Elvin Bethel, Earl Bethel, Sam Bethel, Elmer Bethel, Edna Mae Newsome and Edith Spires.
Eleanor attended and was baptized at Hilltop Mission Church.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Douglas Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to consider signing up with the Ohio Donor Registry to become an organ and tissue donor at https://www.donatelifeohio.org/
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019