Eleanor Mitchell
Eleanor Mitchell, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Eleanor was born on August 19, 1941 to Rufus Mitchell and Bertha (Banks) Mitchell. Eleanor will be deeply missed by her; brothers Herbert Mitchell, Paul Mitchell; sister Clara Gothard along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles Mitchell, William Mitchell, Dan Mitchell; sisters Gertrude Mitchell, Gladys Mitchell, Katherine Jacobs, Beatrice Ragland, Edna Pettiford, Bertha Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 11am to 12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus with Overseer Sandra D. Carter officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.