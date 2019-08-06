|
|
Eleanor Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Eleanor Elaine Smith, 86, of Chillicothe, died August 4, 2019, at Signature Healthcare-Chillicothe.
She was born November 10, 1932 in Chillicothe to the late Ophia A. and Marjorie A. Hough Smith. Survivors include a brother, Neil (Linda) Smith, of Colorado; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; her two dogs that she raised as her children, Chewy and Abby; and several special neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Paul Smith; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Geneva Smith.
Eleanor was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Ohio University-Chillicothe with a degree in education, and Mount St. Joseph University, with her master's degree in education. Eleanor began her teaching career at St. Mary's School where she taught for 7 years. She then went on to teach at Bishop Flaget Elementary and Londonderry Elementary, where she later retired in 1994. She was an active member of St. Mary Church, where she served on the Lazarus Committee. She enjoyed knitting and was dedicated to her faith, her family and her students.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Thursday at St. Mary Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Wednesday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019