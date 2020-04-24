|
Eleanor V. Murphy
Bainbridge -
Eleanor V. Murphy 95 of Bainbridge passed from this life Thursday, April 23, 2020 at IU Health Hospital, Blackford County, Hartford City, IN. She was born March 23, 1925 in Ross County, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl and Dolly Peacock Benner. Eleanor was the widow of Robert "Turk" Murphy. She was also preceded in death by her son, Eric R. Murphy and three siblings.
Eleanor is survived by 3 daughters, Patricia (Jeff) Spencer, Carla (Doyle) Rinehart and Wanda (Dale) Green; a son, Michael (Juanita) Murphy; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granchildren and a sister, Ernestine Cutright.
Our mother, grandmother and sister deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the Coronavirus Pandemic, having public services are not possible. A private graveside service will take place in the Bainbridge Cemetery and no calling hours will be observed.
The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020