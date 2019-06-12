Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Adena High School
Frankfort, OH
View Map
Elijah A. Kunkel Obituary
Elijah A. Kunkel

Clarksburg - Elijah A. Kunkel, 22, of Clarksburg, died at his home, after a brave fight with Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born in Chillicothe, on March 12, 1997, the son Charles "Chuck" and Corinna Hyme Kunkel, and they survive.

Also surviving are his brother; Ethan Kunkel of Clarksburg, aunts; Danita (Barron) Cornell of Lancaster, Diana Hyme of Amanda, Darla (Brian) Carpenter of Lancaster, Doris (Ronnie) McCall of Amanda, Sherri Evans of Chillicothe, uncles; Carl Hyme of Lancaster, Rick Kunkel of Grundy, VA, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Carl and Marlene Hyme, and his paternal grandparents; Paul and Betty Kunkel.

Eli was a 2015 graduate of Adena High School. He earned his associate degree in computer technology in 2018 from the Ohio University Chillicothe. He had also worked for three years at UPS as a package handler. Eli played baseball for both Adena Schools and Ohio University Chillicothe.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019, at Adena High School, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Kunkel family at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be sent to the Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease, 3634 W Market St #110, Akron, OH 44333 to continue the fight to find a cure for Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease. Those who wish may sign Eli's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 12, 2019
