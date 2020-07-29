Eliza Almeda Myers
Chillicothe - Eliza Almeda Myers, 91 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness. One of 13 children, she was born November 13, 1928 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Charles W. and Hazel (Hatfield) Boydston. On October 4, 1949 she married Byron C. Myers who preceded her in death in 1966.
Surviving is her daughter, Crystal (Roger) Rider, Chillicothe; her sons, Terrance Boydston and Mitchener Myers, both of Chillicothe and Alex Myers, Zanesville; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Joy Bethel, her son, Byron "Peewee" Myers, a grandchild, sisters, Elizabeth, Mary Ann, Evelyn, Carolyn, Betty, Martha and Louella and brothers, Charles, Wayne, Richard, Arthur and Vernon.
Almeda was an employee of the V.A. Medical Center and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at the Old Zion Baptist Church, 536 Mill Street at 11:00 am on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Pastor J. Troy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Covid-19 protocols will be in place, social distancing, and the wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register and donation link are available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
.