1/1
Eliza Almeda Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eliza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eliza Almeda Myers

Chillicothe - Eliza Almeda Myers, 91 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness. One of 13 children, she was born November 13, 1928 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Charles W. and Hazel (Hatfield) Boydston. On October 4, 1949 she married Byron C. Myers who preceded her in death in 1966.

Surviving is her daughter, Crystal (Roger) Rider, Chillicothe; her sons, Terrance Boydston and Mitchener Myers, both of Chillicothe and Alex Myers, Zanesville; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Joy Bethel, her son, Byron "Peewee" Myers, a grandchild, sisters, Elizabeth, Mary Ann, Evelyn, Carolyn, Betty, Martha and Louella and brothers, Charles, Wayne, Richard, Arthur and Vernon.

Almeda was an employee of the V.A. Medical Center and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at the Old Zion Baptist Church, 536 Mill Street at 11:00 am on Monday, August 3, 2020 with Pastor J. Troy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Covid-19 protocols will be in place, social distancing, and the wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register and donation link are available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved