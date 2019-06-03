|
|
Elizabeth J. Sims
Chillicothe - Elizabeth J. Sims, 72, of Chillicothe, died 11:51 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born May 17, 1947, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Harry and Alice Kelley Withrow. In 1990, she married James Sims who died in 2003.
Surviving are sons, Bryan Osborne and John Osborne, both of Chillicothe grandchildren, Jerimiah Copley, Amanda Jordan and Sierra (Bryan) Payne; great grandchildren, Jacob and Jethro Copley, Peighton Jordan and Dean Payne; five brothers; seven sisters; a son-in-law, Floyd Copley, of Frankfort; many nieces and nephews; a caregiver, Melinda; and many kids whom she considered her own and whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by a great grandson, Nathan Payne; a daughter, Linda Copley; four brothers; and a sister.
Elizabeth retired from the Mead Corporation.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be mailed in her honor to the National - Direct Response Headquarters - 1200 Hosford Street - Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or thru their website,
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 3, 2019