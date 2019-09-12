|
|
Ella Belle Umina
Chillicothe - Ella Belle Umina, 103, of Chillicothe, died 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born March 31, 1916, in Harris, Iowa, to the late Frank William and Hilda M. Johnson Wentler. On April 28, 1946, she married Frank R. Umina who died March 1, 1995.
Surviving are a son William T. Umina; and a grandson, Brent Umina, both of Kingston, Ohio. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Sue Umina and a brother, Maynard Wentler.
Ella Belle was a long time member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Pairin officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019