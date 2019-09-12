Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH
Ella Umina
Ella Belle Umina

Ella Belle Umina


1916 - 2019
Ella Belle Umina Obituary
Ella Belle Umina

Chillicothe - Ella Belle Umina, 103, of Chillicothe, died 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

She was born March 31, 1916, in Harris, Iowa, to the late Frank William and Hilda M. Johnson Wentler. On April 28, 1946, she married Frank R. Umina who died March 1, 1995.

Surviving are a son William T. Umina; and a grandson, Brent Umina, both of Kingston, Ohio. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Sue Umina and a brother, Maynard Wentler.

Ella Belle was a long time member of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Pairin officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
