Ellen Mae Adkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Mae Adkins

Chillicothe - Ellen Mae Adkins, 75, of Chillicothe, died 6:29 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born December 5, 1944, in Ross County, to the late Zules and Mary Routte Smith.

Surviving are children, Margie J. Adkins, Regina Mae Adkins Dunn, Carol (Anthony) Scott, all of Chillicothe and Diana (Roy) Adkins Blankenship, of Circleville; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Chrissy) McClaskey, Penny (Cole Coppel) Hall, Stephen (Kaylie Pettit) Scott, Brianna (Nick Lee) Roush, Thomas Dunn, Gene (Hannah) Dunn, Skylar (Brittany Dunaway) Scott, Austin Scott; great grandchildren, Cashius Coppel, Cayden McClaskey, Milton Beverly, Elliemae Coppel, Landyn Lee, Leightyn Lee, Riley Mae Scott and Gauge Scott; a sister, Mary Johnson, of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Adkins; a brother, Henry Routte; and sister, Kate Fullbright.

Ellen was a retired painter. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, crocheting and playing cards. Above all Ellen loved to spend time with her family.

The family would like to thank Portsmouth Hospice for all their loving care that they gave during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be announced at a later time. In keeping with her wishes, cremation services will be under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288 St. Simons Island, GA 31522.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved