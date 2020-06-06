Ellen Mae Adkins
Chillicothe - Ellen Mae Adkins, 75, of Chillicothe, died 6:29 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born December 5, 1944, in Ross County, to the late Zules and Mary Routte Smith.
Surviving are children, Margie J. Adkins, Regina Mae Adkins Dunn, Carol (Anthony) Scott, all of Chillicothe and Diana (Roy) Adkins Blankenship, of Circleville; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Chrissy) McClaskey, Penny (Cole Coppel) Hall, Stephen (Kaylie Pettit) Scott, Brianna (Nick Lee) Roush, Thomas Dunn, Gene (Hannah) Dunn, Skylar (Brittany Dunaway) Scott, Austin Scott; great grandchildren, Cashius Coppel, Cayden McClaskey, Milton Beverly, Elliemae Coppel, Landyn Lee, Leightyn Lee, Riley Mae Scott and Gauge Scott; a sister, Mary Johnson, of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Adkins; a brother, Henry Routte; and sister, Kate Fullbright.
Ellen was a retired painter. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, crocheting and playing cards. Above all Ellen loved to spend time with her family.
The family would like to thank Portsmouth Hospice for all their loving care that they gave during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be announced at a later time. In keeping with her wishes, cremation services will be under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288 St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - Ellen Mae Adkins, 75, of Chillicothe, died 6:29 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born December 5, 1944, in Ross County, to the late Zules and Mary Routte Smith.
Surviving are children, Margie J. Adkins, Regina Mae Adkins Dunn, Carol (Anthony) Scott, all of Chillicothe and Diana (Roy) Adkins Blankenship, of Circleville; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Chrissy) McClaskey, Penny (Cole Coppel) Hall, Stephen (Kaylie Pettit) Scott, Brianna (Nick Lee) Roush, Thomas Dunn, Gene (Hannah) Dunn, Skylar (Brittany Dunaway) Scott, Austin Scott; great grandchildren, Cashius Coppel, Cayden McClaskey, Milton Beverly, Elliemae Coppel, Landyn Lee, Leightyn Lee, Riley Mae Scott and Gauge Scott; a sister, Mary Johnson, of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Adkins; a brother, Henry Routte; and sister, Kate Fullbright.
Ellen was a retired painter. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, crocheting and playing cards. Above all Ellen loved to spend time with her family.
The family would like to thank Portsmouth Hospice for all their loving care that they gave during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be announced at a later time. In keeping with her wishes, cremation services will be under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288 St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.