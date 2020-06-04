Elmer G. Johnson
Chillicothe - Elmer G. Johnson, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:57 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born August 5, 1936, to the late Hershel Johnson and Helen Butcher (Johnson) Davis. On July 17, 1955, he married the love of his life, Betty (Annon) Johnson who preceded him in death.
Surviving are children, Kathy (Mike) Powell, Diana Whitt (Larry Arledge) and Ronnie Whitt, Pamela (Franklin) Seymour, Herschel (Cheryl) Johnson, Molly Johnson and Danny (Shawn) Johnson; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; three brothers and two sisters, Earl (Dorothy) Johnson, Janet Elder, Arlie (Barbara) Johnson, Donna Short, David (Mary) Johnson; uncle, Columbus "Clum" Johnson; aunt, Stella Green and special nephew, Butch Annon; a special friend, Tina Minney. He was predeceased by stepfather, Perrell "Poke" Davis; sisters, Kay Pigge, Patricia and Shirley Johnson; brothers-in-law, Dave Elder and Tom Pigge; nephew, David Park and grandson, Brock Chaney.
Elmer retired from the family owned Good Samaritan (Heartland) Nursing Home. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles Aerie 600 and enjoyed the beach, Nascar racing, Ohio State Buckeyes and gardening.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in God's Pentecostal House of Prayer, 35215 US Route 50 East, Londonderry with Rev. Pam Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
