Elva L. Middleton
Chillicothe - Elva L. Middleton, 90, of Chillicothe, went home with the Lord Jesus with her family by her side on Tuesday, October, 22, 2019 in National Church Residence following an extended illness.
She was born November 3, 1928, in Middlesboro, KY to the late William F. and Daisy Smith Raines. On September 1, 1961, she married Wesley F. Middleton who preceded her in death.
Surviving are three children, David H. (Rhonda) Price, Gary, IN, Daisy L. (Gene) Justice, of Chillicothe, OH and Daniel E (Karen) Price, of Monterey, TN; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister, Delilah (Ed) Ernest, of FL; and a large host of nieces, nephews and other family members. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Callie Faye Price Nelson; sisters, Mable Mason, Ruth M. Bowling, Georgia Alma Raines and Catherine Sue Jones; brothers, Harold C. Raines, Delano F. Raines and Jasper Elmer Raines; and a brother-in-law, Tony Bowling.
Elva was an artist and showed in several art shows. Her painting was enjoyed by a lot of people. Elva loved to paint and really enjoyed her God given talent. She loved her three children dearly. Elva will really be greatly missed. The family would like to extended a "thank you" to the staffs of National Church Residences and NCR Hospice for the wonderful care given to Elva and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Friday, October 25, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019