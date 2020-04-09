|
Elvarie Marie "Nan" Castle
Ray - Elvarie Marie "Nan" Castle, age 86 of Ray, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by love with her children by her side. She was born September 20, 1933 in Ray, Ohio to the late Lora and Artie Ray Wills. She worked for several years for the Jackson and Vinton County Community Action programs and was a member of the Fairview Christian Church of Tick Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents: husband: Willard J. Castle, brothers: Harley, Russell and Hershel Wills, sister: Margie Parks, daughter-in-law: Deborah Warrens and son-in-law: Dale Bartram.
She is survived by her Children: Ron (Jo) Warrens, Pam (Steve) Higginbotham, Mike Warrens, Teresa Bartram and Dee (Jack) Tipton, brother: Donald Wills, sister-in-law: Betty Wills, grandchildren: Jered (Missy) Warrens, Terra Case, Jason (Tina) Higginbotham, Christy (Ryan) Smith, Mandy (Cory) Maynard, Nikki (DJ) Burton, Michelle (Russ) Landrum, Jacob (Brittney) Manering and Ryan Tipton. Also surviving are 26 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Tick Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Butch Cooper officiating.
There will be public visitation at the Fairview Christian Church of Tick Ridge on Friday, April 10th, 2020 from 4PM-8PM. Per the Ohio Department of Health and the Jackson County Health Department, during the public visitation, visitors may pay their respects, as one family unit at a time, while maintaining no physical contact and proper social distancing guidelines, which the flow of the visitation will be directed by the administration of the church and the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home staff. For those that elect to practice stay at home guidelines, please feel free to leave a message for the family or watch the live-stream funeral service on the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home website.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020