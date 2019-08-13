|
|
Elyse A. Black
Jackson - Elyse Autumn Black, 23, of Jackson, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was born on July 24, 1996 in San Diego, California. She attended Elementary and Middle School in Chillicothe, Ohio. She attended High School in Jackson, Ohio. She was about to begin her senior year at Northern Kentucky University where she had a full athletic scholarship to run cross country and track.
In High School Elyse was voted "Biggest Heart" and "Most Athletic." Elyse was a kind, loving, beautiful person. She established new school records for cross country in the 600 meter and 3200 meter track events at Jackson High School. Elyse was named the most improved cross country runner for 2017 by the Northern Kentucky University. Elyse currently ranks 4th on NKU's all-time cross country 5K list and ranks 7th on the all-time cross country 6K list for 2018. Elyse also holds indoor track records at NKU for the 3000 meter and the Distance Medley Relay for 2019. Elyse was an All-Horizon League Distance Medley Relay team member for 2018 and 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Sher Black (Richard) Lewis of Jackson, Ohio; sister, Michelle Black; maternal grandmother, Helena K. Brockmeyer of Chillicothe, Ohio; and paternal grandparents, Allen and Ann Fellows. Elyse was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Stanley Freeman and her uncle, John Freeman.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Main Street, Chillicothe, Ohio with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elyse's memory may be made to the or any charitable organization dedicated to suicide prevention.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019