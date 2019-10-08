|
Dr. Emanual "Manny" Magbag
Chillicothe - Emanual "Manny" Magbag, 78, died of heart complications on Saturday, October 5, 2019 while on a short vacation trip to Amish Country in Northern Ohio near Canton.
Dr. Magbag is survived by his wife, Vicki, his son, Ryan (Wendy) of Murfreesboro, TN, brother Wenceslao "Jun" (Lena) Magbag of Atlanta, GA. as well as several cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Erlinda Magbag, as well as his parents, Dr. Wenceslao and Angelina Magbag.
Manny was born on November 14, 1940 in Manilla, Philippines. He received his medical degree from The University of Santo Tomas in Manila. Following graduation, the family relocated to the United States where he accepted an internship in General Surgery at Detroit, MI. and then in Flushing, NY where he specialized in Urology. Upon completion of his internships he accepted a residency in Erie, PA. which then led to his accepting a position in Williamson, WVA where his loving son, Ryan, was born in 1973. After just a year and a half, the young family moved in order to accept a position in Chillicothe, OH which led to the opening of Ross Urology with his long-time medical partner and dear friend, Dr. Numeriano "Jun" Jalbuena. Their medical practice was active for nearly 40 years serving thousands of patients in the community and surrounding areas.
Manny was an avid traveler visiting scores of countries around the globe as well as trips to dozens of places in the US with his darling wife, Vicki.
He also enjoyed playing tennis for many years and competed in many tournaments around Ohio and the Midwest. He and Vicki have many dear friends associated with their tennis activities. Manny was also a true sports fan. Football, basketball, tennis (of course), were all common finds on his TV at home. Manny loved watching college football as well as any NFL or Browns game that might be on. Additionally, GO CAVS!
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday October 12th 10:30am at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 285 W Water St, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The American Diabetes Association may be made at their website: https://is.gd/PI1K1Q
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019