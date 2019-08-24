|
Emilie S. Hazelbaker
Chillicothe - Emilie Sue Hazelbaker, 55, of Botkins, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 at the home of her son in Chillicothe following an extended illness. She was born February 29, 1964 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Frederick and Thelma (Hammond) Smith.
Surviving is her long-time companion, Bob McElhaney, Botkin, Ohio; her children, Kristin Shewalter (Leroy Brown) and Lance Shewalter (Tara Parker); grandchildren, Ian Harrington, Kylie Harrington, Leroy Brown II, Christopher Brown, Camron Shewalter and Abbigail Shewalter; sisters, Linda Smith, Cathy Underwood and Freda Cunningham and brother, Gary Smith, all of Chillicothe. Her parents, sister, Brenda Smith and brother, Greg Smith preceded her in death.
Emilie was passionate about being a mother, a grandmother and a friend. A selfless giver, she lived each day to bring joy to everyone she encountered. Even in her final days, she was busy planning ways to bring joy to others.
A Celebration of Emilie's Life is being planned for a later date and will be announced. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME are honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019