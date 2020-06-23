Emma L. Elliott
Chillicothe - Emma L. Elliott 70 of Chillicothe went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from her home. She was born August 13, 1949 the daughter of the late Henry S. Hill Sr. and Mary E. (Wilson) Hill. On April 20, 2013 she married Charles R. Elliott, who survives.
Emma is also survived by her children, Jerry (Kristy) Hudson and Janet (Ron) Cox; grandchildren Joshua, Justin, Cody and Brandon; several great grandchildren; sister Mary Skiver and several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Kathy and brothers Hank and James.
Emma was a Paint Valley Graduate and she attended Maple Grove Christian Union Church.
A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Rev. Brett Smith officiating. No calling hours will be observed. The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.