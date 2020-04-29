|
Emory Neal Carper
Londonderry - Emory Neal Carper, 78, of Londonderry, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Signature Healthcare Center. He was born on October 27, 1941, in Kingston, the son of the late Emory W. and Ruth (Thomas) Carper. On December 25, 1971, he united in marriage with his loving wife, Annabelle (Kellough) Carper, who survives.
Emory is also survived by his children, Christopher (Zach) Carper, of Hamilton, Jeffery Carper, of Circleville, and Sandra Seitz, of Circleville; grandchild, Jordan Carper; one great-grandchild; siblings, Frank "Hank" (Carol) Carper and Ruth Ellen (Raymond) Platt, both of Kingston; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Emory was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Carper, Russell "Skip" Carper, and infant, Lee Carper.
Emory was a 1959 graduate of Kingston High School and retired from Mead Corporation in 2003 after over 43 years of service. Emory was known for his athleticism both in basketball in high school and softball as an adult. He won the fast-pitch softball state championship in 1975 with his team, the Modern Woodmen of America, of Yellowbud. Emory was an avid sports fan and loved the OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He was also a lover of animals and Ford vehicle aficionado.
A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 3 at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. There will be no public calling hours. Internment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Emory's honor to the Ross County Humane Society. Condolences can be made on Emory's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020