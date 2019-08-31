Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
1990 - 2019
Eric L. Long Obituary
Eric L. Long

Chillicothe - Eric L. Long, 29, of Chillicothe, died 2:10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus unexpectedly.

He was born April14, 1990, in Cincinnati, to Bruce W. and Diana J. Belcher Long.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Diana Long and Robert Brown, of Chillicothe; father, Bruce W. Long, of Cincinnati; children, Catlyn and Jacob Long, both at home; a brother, Daniel Long, of Chillicothe; sisters, Tabetha (Patrick) Sturgell and Vivian (Kevin) Williamson, both of Chillicothe; grandmother, Linda Everett, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Marshall Baum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
