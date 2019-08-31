|
Eric L. Long
Chillicothe - Eric L. Long, 29, of Chillicothe, died 2:10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus unexpectedly.
He was born April14, 1990, in Cincinnati, to Bruce W. and Diana J. Belcher Long.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Diana Long and Robert Brown, of Chillicothe; father, Bruce W. Long, of Cincinnati; children, Catlyn and Jacob Long, both at home; a brother, Daniel Long, of Chillicothe; sisters, Tabetha (Patrick) Sturgell and Vivian (Kevin) Williamson, both of Chillicothe; grandmother, Linda Everett, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Marshall Baum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019